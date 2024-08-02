Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Shares Down 7.4%

Geiger Counter (LON:GCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 42.15 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 42.15 ($0.54). 2,539,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 761,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.59).

Geiger Counter Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.82. The company has a market cap of £55.17 million, a P/E ratio of 267.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Geiger Counter Company Profile

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

