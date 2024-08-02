genedrive (LON:GDR) Stock Price Up 21.8%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 21.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.63 ($0.06). 40,987,832 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 13,778,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.97. The stock has a market cap of £5.40 million, a P/E ratio of -93.13 and a beta of 0.04.

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

