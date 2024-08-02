GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) PT Raised to $32.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

WGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of WGS opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33. GeneDx has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $842.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.29.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 48.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. Analysts anticipate that GeneDx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $66,087.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GeneDx news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,508,603 shares in the company, valued at $93,434,097.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $66,087.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 175,804 shares of company stock worth $3,771,670 and have sold 401,504 shares worth $12,725,248. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in GeneDx by 20.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 8,096.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth about $518,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

