GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) PT Raised to $32.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

WGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GeneDx

GeneDx Price Performance

Shares of WGS opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33. GeneDx has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $842.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.29.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 48.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. Analysts anticipate that GeneDx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GeneDx

In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $66,087.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GeneDx news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,508,603 shares in the company, valued at $93,434,097.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $66,087.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 175,804 shares of company stock worth $3,771,670 and have sold 401,504 shares worth $12,725,248. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in GeneDx by 20.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 8,096.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth about $518,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.