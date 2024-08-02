GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) PT Raised to $46.00 at Craig Hallum

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GeneDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $842.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. GeneDx has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $35.65.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 48.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GeneDx will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,508,603 shares in the company, valued at $93,434,097.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,508,603 shares in the company, valued at $93,434,097.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $74,908.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,048.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 175,804 shares of company stock worth $3,771,670 and sold 401,504 shares worth $12,725,248. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 8,096.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

