GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) PT Raised to $50.00 at TD Cowen

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WGS. Craig Hallum raised their price target on GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GeneDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

GeneDx stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $842.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. GeneDx has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 48.21%. Equities research analysts predict that GeneDx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,508,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $93,434,097.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $72,245.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 175,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,670 and have sold 401,504 shares valued at $12,725,248. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in GeneDx by 8,096.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,575,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

