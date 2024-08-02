Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $169.57 and last traded at $164.18, with a volume of 120236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.57.

The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $150.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,020,661. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Generac by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Generac by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

