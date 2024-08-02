Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPRW) Stock Price Up 94.1%

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPRW – Get Free Report) shot up 94.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Generation Income Properties Trading Up 94.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

