Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $143.40 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.93 and a 200 day moving average of $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $215,643,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 708,388 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3,029.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 380,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 368,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,066,000 after acquiring an additional 357,091 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

