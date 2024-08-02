Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.14% of Genuine Parts worth $29,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $143.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.48.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.