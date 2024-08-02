Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 160638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $1,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,361,980 shares in the company, valued at $27,349,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,482,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 21,175,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,110 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,233,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,821,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after acquiring an additional 797,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

