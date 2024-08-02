George Makris, Jr. Sells 21,420 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $462,243.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,128,128.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Simmons First National Price Performance

SFNC stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $372.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Simmons First National by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,977,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,239,000 after buying an additional 175,716 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,495,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,822,000 after buying an additional 69,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,751,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,695,000 after buying an additional 349,534 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SFNC shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

