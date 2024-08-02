George Weston (TSE:WN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$215.13 and last traded at C$215.20, with a volume of 18160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$212.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their price target on George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$229.67.

The stock has a market cap of C$28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$200.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$186.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of C$13.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 12.1466667 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$196.94, for a total transaction of C$984,715.00. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.94, for a total value of C$984,715.00. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total value of C$252,577.75. Insiders have sold a total of 26,307 shares of company stock worth $5,071,972 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

