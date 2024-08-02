Getty Images (GETY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Getty Images has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $222.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.29 million. On average, analysts expect Getty Images to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Price Performance

Getty Images stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Getty Images has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Getty Images

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Getty Images news, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $26,721.79. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 246,750 shares in the company, valued at $797,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $40,142.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $26,721.79. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 246,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,378 shares of company stock worth $262,851. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.