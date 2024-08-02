Gibson Energy Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Gibson Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion.

Shares of GBNXF stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.94. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

