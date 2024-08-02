Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$63.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price raised by research analysts at Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.40.

GIL opened at C$57.26 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$36.42 and a one year high of C$58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.07.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$938.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$956.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 16.14%. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 4.0599002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ghislain Houle acquired 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$51.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,834.88. In other news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 28,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$1,119,222.00. Also, Director Ghislain Houle acquired 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$51.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,834.88. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

