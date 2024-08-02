Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$55.00 to C$63.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gildan Activewear traded as high as C$58.00 and last traded at C$56.58, with a volume of 216921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$56.22.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.40.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 28,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$1,119,222.00. In related news, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total value of C$161,200.13. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 28,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$1,119,222.00. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$938.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$956.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 16.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.0599002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

