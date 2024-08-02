Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $264,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Glaukos news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,395 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $264,791.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,190 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 71,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Shares of GKOS opened at $117.73 on Friday. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $126.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

