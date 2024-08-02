Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Short Interest Update

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 90,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 71,326 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GB opened at $4.60 on Friday. Global Blue Group has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $873.36 million, a PE ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group ( NYSE:GB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 61.46%. The business had revenue of $114.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blue Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.