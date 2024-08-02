Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Short Interest Update

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GBGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 90,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 71,326 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GB opened at $4.60 on Friday. Global Blue Group has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $873.36 million, a PE ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GBGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 61.46%. The business had revenue of $114.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blue Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

