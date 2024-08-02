Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Stock Performance
Shares of CO stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.
About Global Cord Blood
