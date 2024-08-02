Global Industrial to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $2.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.84 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Industrial

Shares of GIC stock opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Global Industrial has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $46.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 7.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 14.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $3,824,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

About Global Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.