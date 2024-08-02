Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

GMRE opened at $9.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $622.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 365.22%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

