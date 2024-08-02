GlobalData Plc (DATA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GlobalData Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON DATA opened at GBX 214.23 ($2.76) on Friday. GlobalData has a 1-year low of GBX 132 ($1.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 244 ($3.14). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 206.13. The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5,350.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 500.69.

About GlobalData

GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

