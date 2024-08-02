GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLYC. Capital One Financial cut shares of GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $3.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.19.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 258,335 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $62,000.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 258,335 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $62,000.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edwin Rock purchased 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 565,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,350.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GlycoMimetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.29% of GlycoMimetics worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

