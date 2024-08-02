Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GFI. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $1,443,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

