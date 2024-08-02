Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.90.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GFI. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
View Our Latest Report on Gold Fields
Institutional Trading of Gold Fields
Gold Fields Trading Down 1.1 %
Gold Fields stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $18.97.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Fields
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.