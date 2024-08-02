Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC) Shares Up 60.7%

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 60.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.40 and last traded at $50.75. 63,139 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 558% from the average session volume of 9,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,000. Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF makes up about 3.4% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. owned 14.95% of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (GSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in small-cap companies. The fund tilts towards US companies but may still invest in securities from other countries, including emerging markets.

