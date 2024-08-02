Gonzalo Uribe Sells 1,780 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

