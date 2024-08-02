Gonzalo Uribe Sells 1,780 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.52.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
