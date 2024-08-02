Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT Raised to $105.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s current price.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $87.12 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $92.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average is $67.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,254,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 263,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,589,000 after acquiring an additional 36,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $485,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

