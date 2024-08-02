Gordon Keep Sells 20,000 Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total value of C$30,400.00.
Gordon Keep also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Gordon Keep sold 7,100 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$10,224.00.
- On Friday, May 24th, Gordon Keep sold 32,900 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$47,376.00.
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total value of C$28,400.00.
Rusoro Mining Stock Performance
Shares of CVE RML opened at C$1.39 on Friday. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$807.53 million, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.21.
Rusoro Mining Company Profile
Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rusoro Mining
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.