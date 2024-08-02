Gordon Keep Sells 20,000 Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Stock

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total value of C$30,400.00.

Gordon Keep also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 5th, Gordon Keep sold 7,100 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$10,224.00.
  • On Friday, May 24th, Gordon Keep sold 32,900 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$47,376.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 22nd, Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total value of C$28,400.00.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CVE RML opened at C$1.39 on Friday. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$807.53 million, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.21.

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile



Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

