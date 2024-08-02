Graco Inc. to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Graco in a report released on Monday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.43. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. Graco’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Tobam increased its holdings in Graco by 2,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

