Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) PT Raised to $24.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GPK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.