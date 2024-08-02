Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.20 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.15.

NYSE GPK opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $30.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

