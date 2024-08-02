Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Toby Courtauld Purchases 43 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Toby Courtauld acquired 43 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($192.49).

On Friday, May 31st, Toby Courtauld acquired 42 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($193.41).

LON GPE opened at GBX 349.50 ($4.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 345.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 374.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 328.50 ($4.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 457.40 ($5.88).

Great Portland Estates Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,238.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.43) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.86) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 500 ($6.43) to GBX 440 ($5.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 423.25 ($5.44).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

