Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as low as C$0.45. Great Thunder Gold shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 55,000 shares changing hands.
Great Thunder Gold Stock Up 5.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.48. The company has a market cap of C$11.17 million and a P/E ratio of -21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13.
About Great Thunder Gold
Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.
