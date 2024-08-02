Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $78.39 and last traded at $75.88, with a volume of 40418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.15.

The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $560.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.51 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 17.13%. Green Brick Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRBK. B. Riley boosted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,625.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.44 per share, with a total value of $84,666.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 12.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,292,000 after purchasing an additional 307,304 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,687,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 100,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 73,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 59,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 258.3% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 73,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 53,114 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

