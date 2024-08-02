Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.10% of Green Plains worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 20.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 102,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,771,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,805,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

GPRE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Green Plains from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Green Plains’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

