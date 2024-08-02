Gregg C. Sengstack Sells 5,000 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $519,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,752.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of FELE stock opened at $102.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.74. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,711,000. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,054,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 474,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,884,000 after buying an additional 104,751 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,158,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after buying an additional 89,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FELE. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on Franklin Electric

About Franklin Electric

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.