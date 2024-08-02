Gregg C. Sengstack Sells 5,396 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $575,429.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,460,637.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $102.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day moving average of $99.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.61 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FELE shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $968,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,751,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,489,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Franklin Electric by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 48,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth $48,711,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 92,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

