Greggs (LON:GRG) PT Raised to GBX 3,600 at Berenberg Bank

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,340 ($42.96) to GBX 3,600 ($46.31) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.

GRG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,335 ($42.90) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of GRG stock opened at GBX 3,140 ($40.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,874.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,800.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20. The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,258.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. Greggs has a 12-month low of GBX 2,244 ($28.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,194 ($41.09).

In other news, insider Roisin Currie bought 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,846 ($36.61) per share, for a total transaction of £1,650.68 ($2,123.33). Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

