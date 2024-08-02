Griffin Melaney Gappert Sells 191 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) VP Griffin Melaney Gappert sold 191 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $23,768.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $460,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rogers Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $122.18 on Thursday. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $169.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 2,926.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Rogers by 629.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Rogers by 136,400.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

