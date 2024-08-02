Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Groupon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the coupon company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Groupon’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Groupon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Capmk raised Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Groupon from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Groupon stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. Groupon has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $483.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.83.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Groupon by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,723 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

