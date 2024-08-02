Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,381 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.34% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $32,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:ASR opened at $292.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.81. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $357.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $5.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Articles

