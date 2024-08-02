GSK (LON:GSK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,850

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,950 ($25.08) to GBX 1,850 ($23.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.19) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.01) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 2,120 ($27.27) to GBX 1,900 ($24.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,805.71 ($23.23).

Get GSK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GSK

GSK Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,526 ($19.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,330.19 ($17.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.46). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,581.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,635.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other news, insider Wendy Becker bought 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($20.76) per share, for a total transaction of £7,198.44 ($9,259.63). Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.