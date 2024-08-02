GSK (LON:GSK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,850

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,950 ($25.08) to GBX 1,850 ($23.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.19) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.01) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 2,120 ($27.27) to GBX 1,900 ($24.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,805.71 ($23.23).
Check Out Our Latest Report on GSK
GSK Stock Up 0.9 %
Insider Buying and Selling at GSK
In other news, insider Wendy Becker bought 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($20.76) per share, for a total transaction of £7,198.44 ($9,259.63). Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GSK
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.