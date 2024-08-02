GSK plc (LON:GSK) Announces Dividend of GBX 15

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
GSK Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,552.50 ($19.97) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,330.19 ($17.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.46). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,581.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,635.45. The company has a market capitalization of £63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other GSK news, insider Wendy Becker purchased 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,614 ($20.76) per share, with a total value of £7,198.44 ($9,259.63). 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
