GSK plc (LON:GSK) Announces Dividend of GBX 15

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GSK Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,552.50 ($19.97) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,330.19 ($17.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.46). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,581.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,635.45. The company has a market capitalization of £63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27.

Get GSK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GSK news, insider Wendy Becker purchased 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,614 ($20.76) per share, with a total value of £7,198.44 ($9,259.63). 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,950 ($25.08) to GBX 1,850 ($23.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.01) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.19) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,805.71 ($23.23).

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSK

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.