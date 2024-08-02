Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch Sells 5,643 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) Director James S. Bunch sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $182,156.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,323.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of GNTY opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $371.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNTY. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 1,436.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 164,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 153,525 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

