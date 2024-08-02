Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $120.23

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 120.23 ($1.55) and traded as high as GBX 136.50 ($1.76). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 131.80 ($1.70), with a volume of 676,667 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.25) target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £288.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,295.00, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135,000.00%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

