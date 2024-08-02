Gwenn Hansen Sells 3,408 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $70,443.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

