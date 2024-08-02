Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:HMAX) Shares Down 1%

Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:HMAX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 13.62 and last traded at 13.67. Approximately 285,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 205,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.81.

Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is 13.74.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.