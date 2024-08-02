Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,880,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 49,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $5.74 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Hanesbrands by 220.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.