Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $44.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 383448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HASI. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,920 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.61.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

