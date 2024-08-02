Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $44.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 383448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HASI. Mizuho upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 2.0 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.3% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 23,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth $230,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 86.4% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

